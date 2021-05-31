Dex S

Fantasy Illustration By Dex

Dex S
Dex S
  • Save
Fantasy Illustration By Dex digital painting imaginary fantasy fantasyart digital drawing adobe illustrator digital illustration digital art digitalart vector illustrator illustration art
Download color palette

Was visualizing the scenario for the whole day. Just started throwing stuff here and there and came up with this. Started with the ground with layers of gradients and blurs. Then worked on the lady archer and then the monster. Was considering putting a lot of details into the monster. But that was not mixing up well with the environment and the mood. So tried to change the monster multiple times. Settled up with a plain subtle look.

Dex S
Dex S

More by Dex S

View profile
    • Like