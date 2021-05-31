Yuriy Tychkov

SURF STRENGTH COACH

Yuriy Tychkov
Yuriy Tychkov
Hire Me
  • Save
SURF STRENGTH COACH website typography design web ui ux minimal
Download color palette

Hello.

Another part of Chris Mills' website concept. Main menu and program page.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Yuriy Tychkov
Yuriy Tychkov
UI-X DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Yuriy Tychkov

View profile
    • Like