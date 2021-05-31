Atolye15 Design Team
Finance App

Finance App fluent design send money online banking credit card card expenses income statistics minimal ux finances financial app finance app banking bank app bank ui illustraion fintech finance
Hi all,

Wishing you all a great week! Check out our latest concept finance app; users can make basic transactions like money orders, track and control income and payables, and follow up with their spending. It’s simple, easy to use and beneficial for any person.

Would like to hear your comments! ✌️

Have a great day and be well! 😇

