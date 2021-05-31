Satabdi Srichandan

Spooky Castle

Spooky Castle night movie design hello dribble trees moon hills procreate art digital painting digital art procreate photoshop illustration graphic design
Am I a bit late for my Hello Dribbble Post?👉👈

Got an Ipad recently, and had so much fun making digital illustrations! This is a scene from the latest movie of Hotel Transylvania. I was playing around with Gradient Maps, and got this beauty!

