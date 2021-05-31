injit's

Raflesia watercolor illustration on T-Shirt

Raflesia watercolor illustration on T-Shirt watercolor art decoration design artist watercolor painting illustration aquarelle artwork
Rafflesia is native floral from Indonesia especially Bengkulu, it has scientific name called Rafflesia arnoldi. This floral is endemic in Sumatera tropical rainforest

