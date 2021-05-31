luv soin

PayTrack Wallet

PayTrack Wallet payment ui design dribbble uiux
PayTrack - A Wallet To Track All Your Expenses

Hey Dribblers, we have crafted a design for a mobile wallet app that tracks all the user’s expenses.
The design team has strived at implementing a simplistic flow for the user to quickly grasp the aim of the app, i.e: Tracking of all expenses.

We’re available for new projects! Tell us more at contact@resourcifi.com.

Posted on May 31, 2021
