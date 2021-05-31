Swati Pal

Modern Data Stack - Amazing People in Data

Swati Pal
Swati Pal
  • Save
Modern Data Stack - Amazing People in Data search web page web design illustration footer figma mobile user interface user experience colors cards list people influencers data stack modern data stack
Download color palette

This page has the list of all the 'Amazing People in Data'.

Swati Pal
Swati Pal

More by Swati Pal

View profile
    • Like