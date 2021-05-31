Mingg
Interactive Labs

Electric Vehicle 3D Website Concept

Mingg
Interactive Labs
Mingg for Interactive Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers, it has been a while. Today I'm so excited to show you guys a 3D shot from me. The concept is about electric vehicle. Hear the gravel beneath you. See the night sky above. Connect with the world around you.

----
I hope you like it! :)

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow Interactivelabs team to get lots of awesome designs

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to hello@interactivelabs.co

Interactive Labs
Interactive Labs
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Interactive Labs

View profile
    • Like