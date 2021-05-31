Aditya Bhargava

Landing page design for a Cloud based telephony solution

Landing page design for a Cloud based telephony solution product features landing page saas landing page branding webdesign uxdesign ui design
Designed this website for a SaaS product which offers cloud telephony. The aim was to provide maximum information about the product via this landing page. This page also works great as the Google ads landing page.
Check the live page here : https://vagent.in/
