Asad Ali Akbar

Music Dashboard UI Concept

Asad Ali Akbar
Asad Ali Akbar
  • Save
Music Dashboard UI Concept trendy new popular shot trend popular uiux dark dashboard ui dashboad minimal ui
Download color palette

Hi there!
Here is the UI dashboard design for Music App. Everyone likes dark UI. Hope you will like it too. Provide feedback as it will help me to learn and improve. If you like it don't forget to press ❤.

Thanks for watching.
If you have any projects reach me at asdaliwork@gmail.com.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Asad Ali Akbar
Asad Ali Akbar

More by Asad Ali Akbar

View profile
    • Like