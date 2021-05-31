Free Pop-ups set

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hi! We have prepared a fantastic set of pop-up templates, includes a dark and light color version. Use them in your project right away! We have designed pop-ups in Adobe Photoshop (PSD with all layers). So you can edit and use them for free.
In the set, you will find:
- 20 pop-up templates:
- Sign in x2
- Sign up x2
- Cookies x4
- Newsletter x2
- Contact form x2
- Warning pop-up x6
- Confirmation pop-up x2
- SVG illustrations
- JPG backgrounds
If you like pop-ups we have prepared, click below to download it. You can use the icons for both personal and commercial purposes.
Download free here!
