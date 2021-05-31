Free Pop-ups set

Hi! We have prepared a fantastic set of pop-up templates, includes a dark and light color version. Use them in your project right away! We have designed pop-ups in Adobe Photoshop (PSD with all layers). So you can edit and use them for free.

In the set, you will find:

- 20 pop-up templates:

- Sign in x2

- Sign up x2

- Cookies x4

- Newsletter x2

- Contact form x2

- Warning pop-up x6

- Confirmation pop-up x2

- SVG illustrations

- JPG backgrounds

If you like pop-ups we have prepared, click below to download it. You can use the icons for both personal and commercial purposes.

Download free here!