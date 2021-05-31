Frank Peng

Daily UI 005 - App icon

Frank Peng
Frank Peng
  • Save
Daily UI 005 - App icon icon 05 5 005 xd logo mobile app design daily ui uidesign ui ux ux
Download color palette

Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome and don't forget to press "Like" button thank you.

See my other works :

Behance
Pinterest

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Frank Peng
Frank Peng

More by Frank Peng

View profile
    • Like