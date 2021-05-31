Mayur Jyoti Baruah

Music Streaming Website

Mayur Jyoti Baruah
Mayur Jyoti Baruah
  • Save
Music Streaming Website streaming app music app figma album music player music album music
Download color palette

Decided to spend some time designing this music streaming platform to help improve my UI skills.

Let me know your thoughts.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Mayur Jyoti Baruah
Mayur Jyoti Baruah

More by Mayur Jyoti Baruah

View profile
    • Like