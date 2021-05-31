injit's

orange cute

injit's
injit's
  • Save
orange cute vector adobe illustrator design character illustration orange
Download color palette

This orange illustration is a campaign to not throwing away the food that we have, since waste food issues in Indonesia is serious since we don't have a proper waste management every waste in Indonesia especially waste food ends in our environmental

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
injit's
injit's

More by injit's

View profile
    • Like