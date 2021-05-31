Yugal Mahajan
Nickelfox

Weblytics Dark Dashboard

Yugal Mahajan
Nickelfox
Yugal Mahajan for Nickelfox
Hire Us
  • Save
Weblytics Dark Dashboard ui components night mode typography statistics chart graph ui web analytics analytics dark theme interface website dark dark ui dashboad minimal clean ui visual design design ux ui
Download color palette

Analyze the behavior of your visitors visiting your website with the minimal and dark dashboard concept.
The website admin will be able to analyze website traffic, users, conversion rate, total revenue, and real-time visitor count.

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter

Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Hire Us

More by Nickelfox

View profile
    • Like