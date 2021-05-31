🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello Folks!
Take a look at a new design for Pest Control App. Users can easily access and find out the best pest management services by accessing this app and easily managing things via mobile apps.
How about it?? Any thoughts or suggestions? I'm so happy to hear your feedback and let me know it. 😊
Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
