Echo - The Dolphin

Echo - The Dolphin aquatic sea dolphin reef dolphin disney character vector flat design illustration ui
Meet Echo from the Disney nature documentary "Dolphin Reef" narrated by Natalie Portman.
Echo is young and playful bottlenose dolphin who isn't like the rest of his pod. He loves to play with his shell. But finally learned to use his tail to make a mud ring and hunt fish from mamma Kumu. Hope you guys enjoy!! 😃

