Hip hop Dragon car dragon people happy 3d art design character illustration cinema 4d octane c4d 3d
Hey guys,
Glad to share with you my new illustration! What do you think of this one? Eager to hear your feedback, friends!

Studio: Felic Art
3D designer: Hanvin

Cheers!

Posted on May 31, 2021
