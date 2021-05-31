injit's

Green forest

Green forest mountains triangel basic shapes adobe illustrator design logo green
Basic shape of this design is triangle with 90 degree and inspired with phytagoras theory using vary colours of warm colors that represent tropical forest on below of mountains

Posted on May 31, 2021
