Oleg Frolov

Motion UI Exploration

Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
  • Save
Download color palette

Explored microinteractions for my VR Voxel editor. I'm still not 100% sure what's the best for the app experience: volumetric or classic 2D approach. But I feel this time the flatland is winning. There are some benefits: in VR, you can use the contrast between flat and volumetric to distinguish interface and content layers.

Stay tuned —
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Twitter

1a463ff0e514483b6a6111adeeb2c705
Rebound of
Geometric Icons
By Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
Experiment with Interaction Design. Explore AR/VR.

More by Oleg Frolov

View profile
    • Like