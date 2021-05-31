Alexandra Erkaeva

Charlie

Charlie character cat cute illustration
Charlie character cat cute illustration
Saw @dmitrystolz’s quick sketch 🧛🏻‍♂️ of his cat and couldn't resist to make my own version 😄

Posted on May 31, 2021
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration

