Free Simple White Business Card Template is a creative, organic, simple and attractive well-balanced design template that will leave a lasting impression with your audience and will be easy for you to use anywhere you wish. It contains 2 PSD files with built-in smart object feature, so you can replace text and colors with your design in just a few clicks. This template will look suitable for agency, creative, magazine, photography, artist, designer, freelancers, corporate, professional branding, advertising, graphic design, travel, personal branding, décor, fashion, lifestyle & countless more. You can use it in your upcoming personal and commercial projects.
