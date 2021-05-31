Illustration

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Drokpa Tribe. Decking up in beaded jewelry, headgears made lof flowers and even fresh produce, jackets made out of of feathers and furs are their distinctive traits. The fashion and the lifestyle they lead was a point of fascination for me. Head over to my Behance to see the full project, I developed the series of illustrations into posters about being aware of their decreasing numbers and more.
Thanks!