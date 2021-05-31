Mridul Ishat Dip

PAYBOY- Online Bank for Freelancer

Mridul Ishat Dip
Mridul Ishat Dip
  • Save
PAYBOY- Online Bank for Freelancer freelancer online bank mobile bank ui
Download color palette

Hi.
New work for PAYBOY. Here is the landing page exploration. It's a concept for an online banking system for freelancers.

Please critic about this work. It helps me to improve my skills.

Have any projects?
Drop your words here: mridulishat.dip@gmail.com
You can also live chat with me on Skype

Thanks for scrolling!

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Mridul Ishat Dip
Mridul Ishat Dip

More by Mridul Ishat Dip

View profile
    • Like