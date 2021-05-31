Veera Deep

Illustration

Illustration tribal vector design illustration
This Indian tribe, found in Rajasthan has women decking up in silver jewelry and embroidered clothes. As my interest in Tribals continue, here is my detailed illustration on the Rabari women.

Thanks!

Posted on May 31, 2021
