Tribal Illustration

My fascination and interest in Tribals encouraged me to illustrate the indigenous tribe Himba. The Himba women apply a mixture of red clay, animal fat, water on their hair, style it in braids. Different braids and jewelry depict the different stages of a woman's life (teenage, adolescence, married). I have always found the tribes intriguing and so, here's my take on it.

Posted on May 31, 2021
