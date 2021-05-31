Amalia Azmi Azkiya

My life - Highlights Instagram

My life - Highlights Instagram aesthetichighlight aestheticicon highlights iconset
Hi, this is my highlights Instagram design.

I combined different colors in the highlights. looks suitable because using soft colors makes your highlights look aesthetic.

To contact and see my other works:
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/amaliaazkiya
Behance: https://www.behance.net/amaliaazkiya
IG: https://www.instagram.com/amazaz.a3

Thank you :)

Posted on May 31, 2021
