Kirill Kriukov

"Corto Coffee" mobile app concept

Kirill Kriukov
Kirill Kriukov
  • Save
"Corto Coffee" mobile app concept concept coffeeapp coffeeshop uiux user experience userinterface ios design mobile app mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey friends,
This is my first major job. The concept of a mobile application for the "Corto Coffee" shop.
Just press L to make me happy 😁.

More about project you can see: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120291929/Corto-Coffee-UIUX-design-concept
My email: kriukov_kirill@mail.ru

Design — Figma

Kirill Kriukov
Kirill Kriukov

More by Kirill Kriukov

View profile
    • Like