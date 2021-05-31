Wine Packaging

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designing the label for this project was a great ride. I designed the background illustration first, rendered it into a light chromatic finish, reduced its opacity so that it does not over power the rest of the design. A chromatic logo/label name for the wine was then placed to create premium contrast with respect to the black background. Usage of cohesive type fonts was used to create the vibe of luxurious, premium and intriguing design. That was my process, head over to my portfolio on Behance to know more about the project.
Thanks !