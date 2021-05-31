🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The fascination for developing vintage typography was something that led me to design this. The logo type was then rendered into chroma finish and became an important part of a wine branding project. If you are interested in seeing the process, head over to my behance to see the full project.
