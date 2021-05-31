Veera Deep

Vintage Typography

The fascination for developing vintage typography was something that led me to design this. The logo type was then rendered into chroma finish and became an important part of a wine branding project. If you are interested in seeing the process, head over to my behance to see the full project.

Posted on May 31, 2021
