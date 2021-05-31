Alex Ramirez

Glassmorphism Card

Glassmorphism Card minimal illustration design
I've been wanting to try glassmorphism for a while and got the chance to watch some tutorials and make something on my own! I plan to use glassmorphism in future mobile banking mobile concepts that I create and it was exciting to try something new.

Posted on May 31, 2021
