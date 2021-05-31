Flumen Bioscience — Web UI/UX Overview 1

Trending designs to inspire you
Full Case Study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120555357/Flumenbio-UIUX-Design
Flumen.bio is a biotech startup specializing in CRISPR Gene therapy to accelerate the genome engineering & disease treatment process with guaranteed results.
Tools: C4D + Arnold + DualGraph + ePMV/PDB + Figma + AI + AE + Overlord + Flow
Typeface: TT Lakes by TypeType
Samuel is a freelance Web & UI/UX Designer with a mission to elevate your product, service, and digital experience. ✌🙌
Get in touch at: https://www.samueloktavianus.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indigoscipio/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/samueloktavianus