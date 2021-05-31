Trending designs to inspire you
Zipprich is the perfect business solution for hosting companies it made hosting technology is easy and affordable. Unbeatable features like WHCMS, Affiliates and Domain Checker takes your hosting business career to the next level.
Main Features:
Attractive Home Page Variations
Different Header Styles
WHMCS Custom Dashboard Layout
Affiliate Page
Creative Hosting
WHMCS Integration
Domain Checker
Domain Registration
WHMCS Bridge
Business Plans
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Zipprich – Web Hosting & WHMCS WordPress Theme