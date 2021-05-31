Behance cover image. Up Syndrome - Educational app for special k

Trending designs to inspire you
Children with special needs face various challenges, difficulties and delays, but just like any kid, they love to play with electronic devices and to interact with mobile applications. Up Syndrome app is a promising opportunity for families with special needs children to take a break from seeing multiple specialists and just enjoy the fun and quality family time bonding with their little ones over fun activities. This app is not just fun and play, it can actually improve your kids' eye-hand coordination, their fine motor skills and communication abilities…
The case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118874937/Up-Syndrome-Educational-app-for-special-kids
