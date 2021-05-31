Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hasib Shagor

Product Page

Hasib Shagor
Hasib Shagor
  • Save
Product Page adobexd sketchapp uidesigns webdesign userinterface webdesignspecialist uxdesign digitaldesign webdesignagency instaui dribbble landingpage awwwards webdesigninspiration black graphic design web design design ux clean ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!
I'm happy to present a minimal UI design - Product Page - Ecommerce Website.

Hope you guys like it 💖

********************

If you like this shot don't forget to share "Love" also let us know your valuable opinion. Thanks for watching... 🥰

********************

Get this on Uplabs

********************

For projects, you can contact me - Email or Skype

Follow me on - Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs | UI8 | Creative Fabrica

********************

Also available on Fiverr

Hasib Shagor
Hasib Shagor

More by Hasib Shagor

View profile
    • Like