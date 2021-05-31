Tyler Pate

Flyin High

Flyin High #NFT available now on @withfoundation https://foundation.app/thecreativepain/flyin-high-42782

Flyin High is an original work by Tyler Pate created for @thecreativepain series. During a flight from South Carolina to New York, this piece depicts what traveling felt like before the world stopped when we traveled for fun.

"Traveling for inspiration, not the destination."

Graphic Designer Illustrator, Problem Solver.
