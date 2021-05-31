Free Notion Design Resource collection

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Everyone,
I just dropped my free design resource collection on Notion - The best resources, videos and articles that helped shape my career and craft over the last 14+ years. All in 1 place. Grab it here 👉 https://notion.so/newincreative/The-Vault-Nguyen-s-Design-Resource-stash-dd710673638a4c16a571574ff72d05f9 I hope you get value out of it :)
Cheers,
Nguyen