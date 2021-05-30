Jason Yong

home office

home office clean design isometric art illustration design
As most of us have accustomed to working from home (WFH) due to the pandemic, it makes perfect sense to create a comfortable and clutter-free space in order to maximise productivity from the comforts of your home.

What is your ideal WFH setup? Let me know!

Inspiration: Polygon Runway

Posted on May 30, 2021
