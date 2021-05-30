Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wildan Wari 🐊
Vektora

Porsche Rental Car - Mobile App

Wildan Wari 🐊
Vektora
Wildan Wari 🐊 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Porsche Rental Car - Mobile App speed dark clean whitespace homepage splash black yellow booking book mobile ui mobile rental rent car
Porsche Rental Car - Mobile App speed dark clean whitespace homepage splash black yellow booking book mobile ui mobile rental rent car
Porsche Rental Car - Mobile App speed dark clean whitespace homepage splash black yellow booking book mobile ui mobile rental rent car
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Presentation #1.png
  2. Dribbble Presentation #2.png
  3. Dribbble Presentation #3.png

Hello There!

Today I would like to introduce you to the concept of a minimalistic app for car rent 🚗

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press “L” to show some love ❤️

We are available for new projects
📭 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Solving Problems with Unique and Creative Design
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like