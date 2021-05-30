FindWork - Finding Job App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
FindWork is a platform where you can find your work easily. What do you think about the design ? Let me know in the comment.
Wanna collaborate with me ?
Feel free to contact me on :
1. Email : m.ridlo25@gmail.com
2. instagram.com/mrd25_