Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yazid Aly

Fulfillment & Warehouse Services Website

Yazid Aly
Yazid Aly
  • Save
Fulfillment & Warehouse Services Website website design uxdesign uidesign clean website landing page logistics company warehouse ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

It's my second post for my latest project, FLEXOFAST.
it's an Indonesian Company that provides Fulfillment and Warehouse services.

On this website design, the goal is that users can receive clear information about the services provided. 70% of the information is about services, company achievements, and experiences that have been obtained.

I hope you like it guys, Leave your thought in the comment sections and press L if you like it.

Thanks.

I'm available for a new project
Email | Instagram | LinkedIn

Yazid Aly
Yazid Aly

More by Yazid Aly

View profile
    • Like