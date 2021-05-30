Himal Malith

Glassmorphism Concept Design for Qualon - The Tech Company

Glassmorphism Concept Design for Qualon - The Tech Company
The design is done for Qualon, an emerging tech company in Sri Lanka.

I have used Adobe XD for the UI design and used a crazy amount of glass effects. Since this is a concept design, I thought I might go a little bit to the crazy side to test my limitations as well :)

Posted on May 30, 2021
