Happy Tri Milliarta
One Week Wonders

Apparel Landing Page Exploration

Happy Tri Milliarta
One Week Wonders
Happy Tri Milliarta for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Apparel Landing Page Exploration webdesign web store ecommerce shop fashion download app card minimalist website concept ecommerce website ecommerce bootstrap landing page website design web design web wordpress websites apparel design apparel website
Apparel Landing Page Exploration webdesign web store ecommerce shop fashion download app card minimalist website concept ecommerce website ecommerce bootstrap landing page website design web design web wordpress websites apparel design apparel website
Download color palette
  1. Frame 7.png
  2. Frame 15.png

Hi Brosky! 👋

Here my new exploration of an Apparel Landing Page. Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like