Press Page

Press Page app product product design web ui figma interaction design ux design dailyui
Designed a Press Page. a press page is a specific page located on your website that showcases different instances where your business has been featured both on and offline. This could include any of the following instances: Articles where your business was mentioned. Posts on other websites mentioning your business. it is very important to Have on Websites. I hope you Like it.

Posted on May 30, 2021
