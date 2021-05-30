Modern Class CV or Resume Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Professional, Modern, Clean and Minimal Resume / CV Template. The perfect way to make the best impression. Strong typographic structure and very easy to use and customize. The resume is very well organized and labeled for you to get the best result in the minimum possible time.
Download Link : https://graphicriver.net/item/elegant-resume-or-cv-template/32289883