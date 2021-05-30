Household power purchase and management app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This project was a personal project when i started out with UI/UX design last year during the pandemic. I was in a cohort and was asked to choose a project to work on. I choose this project and did all the research and knew what needed to go where and which features to include in here.
Took a go at it again this weekend since I believe I have leveled up and advanced significantly within the past period.
🏀 Don't forget to like and follow as i would be posting a lot of project i would be working on and some interesting personal projects.
I am available for new projects!
you can reach me at agbavor59@gmail.com