Bubble in Paradise Logo & Website Redesign

Logo and website re-design project featuring Bubble in Paradise, a local (to me) bubble tea shop.

The logo currently standing was circular, common to most if not all bubble tea shops (my findings from competitor research) and the website lacked excitement.

The goal of this project was to re-design the logo and website to make it look fresh, vibrant, and inviting, as well as to stand out from the competitors.

The re-design focused on minimizing details / text and more on allowing the product photos to speak for itself. There was a need for balancing the composition as well as limiting the use of bright and bold colors, so as to not detract from the product images themselves. A very muted green color was chosen for the background, as well as the illustrative graphics throughout the site, while yellow and orange were the accents and displayed on buttons. These colors promote a feeling of being in a tropical location, or "in paradise", which is what the company intends for their visitors / customers to feel.

Furthermore, another goal for the re-design was to break up the menu into small sections at a time and display only the specific information useful to the user.

Multiple wireframes were created with the question in mind of "how to allow the website to display as many mouthwatering food images while not overwhelming the user and making the page look cluttered". This was achieved by breaking up the page in sections of images, using both real product photos and illustrative type graphics, and breaking this up with colored blocks and text. Photos of small fruits (and playing adding shadows to give them more dimension) were displayed in certain sections to emphasize freshness of the ingredients.

The CTA "Order now" is displayed at both the top and bottom of the home page to make it easier for the user to quickly place an order after viewing the photos and details.

Check out other photos of my project on https://www.behance.net/gallery/119397937/Bubble-in-Paradise-Logo-Website-Redesign-Project