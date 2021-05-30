Aloysius Patrimonio

The Arch Rock in Joshua Tree National Park Mono line Art

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
The Arch Rock in Joshua Tree National Park Mono line Art landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain black and white recreation area retro natural arch boulder rock desert wpa
Download color palette

Mono line illustration of the Arch Rock in Joshua Tree National Park located in southern California , United States done in retro black and white monoline line art style.

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like