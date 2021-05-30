Afifudin Zuhri

Rhino

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri
  • Save
Rhino illustration animal logo logodesign logo design real estate logo logo design branding design logo branding clean design rhino logo rhinos
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
This time I explored combining the rhino object. What do you think?

Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁

Create your idea, Make it happen
Let's Talk fudinyuhri27@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri

More by Afifudin Zuhri

View profile
    • Like