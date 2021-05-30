Dancing with tears in my eyes

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My New Wave / Synth Pop obsession continues. I've been through the rabbit hole with documentaries about how synthesizers changed music in the late 70s and actually evolved and what we know now as pop music.
This one is for Ultravox's most famous single.